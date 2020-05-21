COVID-19: Simone Biles gives tips on staying fit, says 'mix it up'

America's champion gymnast Simone Biles has dished out some advice to her fans on how to stay fit and strong amid the lockdown.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most gymnasiums across the world are shut and in order to stay fit, people are finding ways and means to do so by searching workout routines on various social media platforms.

But it is not easy to find the right one that suits an individual's preference. And who better than Simone, the four-time Olympic gold medal-winner, to listen to.

In a recent Instagram post, she wrote to her 3.8 million followers: "My @liveCandid tip to stay strong: Mix it up. Obviously, right now I can't train with my team but I like to go for walks or a jog to get some fresh air. I might do some sit-ups, lunges, and jump rope. And then as time goes by I find myself looking at online workouts and dance workouts too to mix it up. #emergestronger #livecandid #throwback."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news