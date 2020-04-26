COVID-19: Vicky Kaushal shares a video of a girl who fought the virus and came back home!

Yesterday, on April 25, Vicky Kaushal took to social media to cheer a youngster who overcame the odds to battle the virus. He shared a video in which the girl (above) is seen being welcomed back home by residents and security personnel of a housing complex in Andheri. He wrote, "Like a ray of sunshine on a gloomy day, our little warrior comes back home. Welcome back champ (sic)." Kaushal stays in the same complex, which had been partially sealed by the BMC after the girl tested positive. Residents have been asked to take precautionary measures.

The video will surely make you applaud the girl and salute her spirts. Have a look at the video right here:

The whole world has been suffering from the Coronavirus pandemic for more than a month now and we all are collectively waiting for it to get over as soon as it can. The lockdown has now been extended till May 3 and reports suggest that in Maharashtra, it is likely to be extended further. This is a tough time for all of us and we need to take safe and strict measures.

Thanks to actors like Kaushal that we are getting to know the spirits of all the survivors and how they have combated Coronavirus. There are a lot more stories like this that are waiting to be told. As far as the actor himself is concerned, he has been doing what pretty much everyone else is- Experimenting with haircuts, cooking food, cleaning the house, and uploading candid pictures and videos.

Once the lockdown is over, the actor will gear up for a lot of massive and mega-ambitious films like Takht, Ashwatthama, Sardar Udham Singh, and a film on the life of Sam Manekshaw.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news