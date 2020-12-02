Covidshield won't be released for mass use till proven immunogenic: SII

Vaccine development company Serum Institute, India on Tuesday said the Covidshield vaccine will not be released for mass use unless it is proven immunogenic, and safe. The company also said the serious adverse event (SAE) that happened to a city-based volunteer though unfortunate was in no way induced by the vaccine.

Serum Institute, which had earlier said it would claim over `100 crore damage from the volunteer for damaging its reputation, said it was sympathetic with the volunteer's medical condition and the incident is highly unfortunate.

“However, we would like to clarify that all the requisite regulatory and ethical processes and guidelines were followed diligently and strictly,” the company said. According to Serum Institute, the concerned authorities were informed and the principal investigator, Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) and the Ethics Committee independently cleared and reckoned it as a non-related issue to the vaccine trial.

“Post which we submitted all the reports and data related to the incident to the Drug Controller General of India. It is only after we cleared all the required processes that we continued with the trials,” the company said.

Gujarat govt slashes cost of RT-PCR tests

Following examples of Rajasthan and Delhi, the Gujarat government on Tuesday slashed the cost of RT-PCR tests for Coronavirus at private laboratories from `1,500 to `800 each. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the decision will be effective from Tuesday itself. He said that due to the prevailing Coronavirus situation in the state, a core group meeting headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani decided to slash the cost of RT-PCR tests in private laboratories.

Nov sees 30% decline in new cases, deaths

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 94.96 lakh with November registering over 30 per cent decline in both new deaths and cases as compared to October, while total recoveries surged to 89,29,084, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Tuesday.

Eastern Railway services to resume

As many as 54 non-suburban passenger trains will resume operations in the Eastern Railway section (ER) from December 2. The services were suspended in the last week of March this year owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to railway officials, at least 30 trains will run in Howrah division and 22 trains in Asansol division while two trains will run in Malda division.

