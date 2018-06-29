CPI-M: BJP will target Kashmiris as harbourers of terrorists
"The BJP is going to target the Kashmiris as anti-national and harbourers of terrorists. It has already accused the PDP-led government of having failed to tackle terrorism."
After bringing down the PDP-led government in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the BJP will target Kashmiris as anti-national and harbourers of terrorists, the CPI-M has said. "The BJP decision to bring down the government is a conscious political move keeping in mind the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019," said an editorial in the CPI-M journal 'People's Democracy'.
"The BJP is going to target the Kashmiris as anti-national and harbourers of terrorists. It has already accused the PDP-led government of having failed to tackle terrorism." The Communist Party of India-Marxist said that the issue of Kashmir was necessary for the BJP for its political platform for the Lok Sabha elections in the whole country.
Goa Cong accuses BJP of fascism
The Congress in Goa accused the BJP of fascism after its state party president slammed his Congress counterpart for criticising CM Manohar Parrikar and BJP’s rule in the coastal state.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Rajnath targets Mamata, says BJP will bring development in WB