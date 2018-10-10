CPI (M) to launch protest against mega projects

national

The CPI (M) will lay siege to government offices in adjoining Thane and Palghar districts from Wednesday over a slew of demands, including scrapping of the proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

The party and some other organisations are also opposing the constructions of the Mumbai-Vadodara and Mumbai-Nagpur express highways and river-linking programmes, which they claim, will destroy local farmers and their livelihood. The rail and road projects will pass through the two districts. The party will press to address local concerns related to water supply, employment, education, health, pension, electricity, houses and roads, said a joint statement issued by CPI (M) leaders Ashok Dhawale and Barkya Mangat.

Dhawale said the party men would continue to lay siege to government offices till the demands are met. "From October 10, which is observed every year as Martyrs' Day and as the death anniversary of the legendary leader Comrade Godavari Parulekar, over 50,000 people led by the CPI (M) will lay siege to government offices in seven tehsils in Thane-Palghar," the statement said.

"The struggle will not be withdrawn anywhere until the local demands are conceded in writing by the officials," the statement said. The rallies will begin simultaneously at Dahanu, Talasari, Jawhar, Vikramgad, Palghar, Wada and Shahapur, the statement said.

