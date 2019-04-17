Crackdown on Chinese brokers luring Pakistan women

international

Pic for representation

Local authorities in Heze, East China's Shandong Province, have stepped up efforts to close illegal marriage brokers which introduce women from Pakistan to Chinese men, state-run Global Times reported on Tuesday. Two illegal centres in Heze's Caoxian county, which allegedly introduced local males to females from Pakistan for a price of more than 100,000 yuan (USD15,000), were raided on February 21, the report said.

The scandal came to light after Pakistani television station 'ARY news' last week aired images of several Chinese men with six local women at an illegal matchmaking centre in Lahore. The local facilitators told ARY they would lure families into an agreement by saying their would-be Chinese son-in-law was seeking Pakistani citizenship so he could invest in the country.

