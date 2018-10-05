Crazy Rich Asians Movie Review - Flamboyantly Entertaining

hollywood

Crazy Rich Asians movie poster

Crazy Rich Asians

U/A: Comedy, Romance

Director: Jon M. Chu

Cast: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh

Rating:

An Asian combo version of Jane Austen's 'Pride and Prejudice' and 'Meet the Parents' this major Hollywood Studio film with a Westernised Asian cast, has a working girl – a college professor, Asian-American Rachel Chu(Constance Wu) accompany her boyfriend Nick(Henry Golding) to his friend, Colin's wedding in Singapore – only to be shell-shocked by the sheer display of wealth that her boyfriend's family take in their stride. He is the super-wealthy heir to a business empire that cuts across the globe, considered amongst the country's most eligible bachelors, and Rachel is thrust into the limelight having to contend with past girlfriends, wannabe upstarts, inquisitive socialites and his snobbish mother(Michelle Yeoh) - who considers her less than a match for her son.

With a contemporary setting and glitzy, upscale Singaporean backdrop, Kevin Kwan's global best-seller gets a fish-out-of-water cinematic treatment while the couple in love grapple with questions of class, money and family background. The cultural representation is what makes this romantic comedy drama experience unique.

The showy title sequence opens out into a charming exploration of whether true love can overcome questions of class further impinged by great wealth. Co-screenwriters Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim along with Asian-American director Jon M. Chu fashion a rocky path to ever after, dripping in fantastic extravagance while demarcating the rooted perspective of the young woman who comes from immigrant stock and remains true to her values despite the lure of a lavish lifestyle and unheard of riches.

While Constance Wu's impactful performance drives the experience, the resplendent architecture of Singapore captured with great color and pomp by cinematographer Vanja Cernjul, makes the contextual reference point come through quite strongly. This is an entertaining 21st-century fairy-tale romance and definitely worth a watch!

