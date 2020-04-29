Creative teachers offer hope for children

Amidst the general gloom of these days, we should never forget all the stories of courage and hope. One such uplifting account has lessons for all of us.

A teacher of a BMC school, came up with the idea to hold classes for students during the lockdown period. She has been holding conference telephone calls with students, who are now getting lessons via these telephone calls.

It must be remembered that these are kids that do not have access to the Internet or computers. There is a section of children in the city who are logging on to the Internet every day and have regular school online. While that is one of the upsides of our hi-tech lives these days, those that do not have this lifestyle must also be encouraged and be able to continue with their studies.

A report in this paper highlighted how this teacher is telling her students to come together via telephone calls and imparting lessons.

It is true, as she said, that too long a break results in children forgetting what they have learnt, or in extreme but real scenarios, dropping out of school altogether.

Students must be on our radar in these times. They face tough questions, about exams, their future and stress over what the next academic year will bring for them.

Teachers must be creative in bringing lessons to children. Parents must try to ensure that children re-learn and refresh what they had learnt in the past. Extra effort and pain are needed from all stakeholders in these times.

Clear communication by the school principal or management at regular intervals may dispel some uncertainty. Let efforts towards academics be full-on and let us take care of young minds and hearts which may be filled with confusion and trepidation.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news