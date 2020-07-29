Crew member of television show Bhakharwadi passes away due to COVID-19

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to multiple deaths this year. And in another saddening piece of news, a crew member of the television show, Bhakharwadi, has also passed away after succumbing to COVID-19. Some other members of the show have also tested positive.

While interacting with Mumbai Mirror, creator and producer JD Majethia stated, "A sad incident took place on the sets of Bhakharwadi. A tailor from our crew complained of weakness on July 11. The doctor gave him medicine for cold and weakness. He worked on July 12 and the next day he asked for a leave as he wanted to go home. As a rule of our production house, we keep in regular contact with people who are unwell."

He added, "We also ask them to produce a doctor's certificate when they rejoin the shoot. He was reminded on a group on July 19 via message as he had not replied to our calls a couple of times. He went for a test on July 20 and we were shocked to hear about the news of his demise when we called on July 21. We are in touch with a family member and are doing the needful."

He also stated that they have taken necessary precautions and tested over 70 members of the show and few of them have tested positive. He revealed, "We know we are in a very challenging situation and so we have consulted the best of doctors. We have done swab tests of more than 70 people including actors, technicians, workers, studio staff and suppliers. A few of them have tested positive and they have been quarantined. We are following the government guidelines."

