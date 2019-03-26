Cricket tournament, tug of war held in Raipur to enhance voter awareness

national

The events saw the attendance of Raipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Arif Shaikh, Raipur Election Commissioner Govind Ram and Zila Panchayat CEO Gaurav Singh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): In an attempt to boost voter awareness, Raipur district administration organised the 'SVEEP campaign' here on Monday, as part of which a cricket match and a tug of war competition were held.

SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) campaign is the flagship program of the Election Commission of India for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy in India.

"As per the SVEEP campaign, More Raipur Vote cricket tournament has been organised and it is to spread awareness in the city so that more and more people come out to vote. I am hopeful that our message will be conveyed," said Arif Shaikh, SP Raipur.

"Keeping in view the upcoming general elections, we are of the view that none of our voters should be left behind and hence we are working on this scheme so that we reach the mind and heart of the voter and by this we would succeed in pulling the voters to the booth," said Gaurav Singh, Zila Panchayat CEO.

Apart from a cricket tournament, a women bike rally has already concluded. Blood donations and Holi meets have been organised. "This time we have made an attempt to directly wake up the voters. For the rural voters we have organised Kalash Yatras and pledge campaigns," Singh added.

There are 11 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Chhattisgarh, polling for which will be held in three phases - on April 11, 18 and 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

