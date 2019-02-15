Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues: People started recognising me in Bandra and outside

cricket

Back from her confidence-boosting tour of New Zealand, Mumbai-based India player and T20 cricket's No. 2 batswoman, Jemimah Rodrigues wants to hit more sixes

Jemimah Rodrigues at Bandra yesterday. Pic/Sameer Markande

A year ago, India's Mumbai-based batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues was coming to terms with the fact that she was an India player at 17. A year after her India debut (v South Africa in a T20 game on February 13, 2018 at Potchefstroom), she is as content without getting too ahead of herself.

Back home from her tour of New Zealand where India won the ODI series 2-1, but were thrashed 0-3 in the T20 series, the Bandra girl who scored 132 runs in the T20 series and 93 in the ODIs, is now focused on improving her game. Her T20 form earned her a second place in the ICC rankings, behind Suzie Bates of New Zealand.

Excerpts from an interview:

You made your India debut only last year and now you are No. 2 in the T20 world ranking. Is it a surreal feeling?

It definitely feels good, but I don't want this to get to my head, get carried away. I just want to keep doing well and get better at what I do. Playing cricket is something I enjoy and I don't want to take unnecessary pressure and spoil that. I just know that I need to enjoy the process and ensure my team does well. The rest will follow.

How has life changed for you in the recent past?

People have started recognising me in Bandra and outside. It's not a drastic thing. My life is normal at home. I still go down to buy bread and eggs. Fans and followers of the sport do ask for a selfie or take a picture. I enjoy when people do that. I like it when people recognise you and appreciate your performance. It motivates me to do well.



Smriti Mandhana and you seem to be taking the responsibility of scoring the bulk of the runs in T20 cricket. Is this additional pressure on you?

I don't think so. We are used to it [pressure]. I don't think we view it as pressure. We rather play well to ensure India win.

How would you sum up the New Zealand series?

It was definitely a confidence booster for me. I needed to score some runs, build that confidence. I learnt a lot from playing in different weather conditions and against good opposition.

You are often seen spending time with Smriti off the field...

From the time I made my debut for India she has been my room partner on most occasions. We have a good bonding on and off the field. She is very dedicated in whatever she does. She is someone who always takes responsibility; never blames others when things don't go well. She always says, 'Had I stayed there we could have won'. And if we win because of her, she credits the entire team for it.

What are the areas you feel you need some improvement in your game?

Personally, I would say hitting sixes. That's the one area I need to work on.

Harmanpreet and Smriti have played in Australia's Women's Big Bash League. Would you too like to play Down Under?

Yes, I would love to experience that somewhere down the line. Playing with players of different countries will get me great exposure to quality bowling, batting and fielding. I would love to pick up some fitness tips and their work ethic. They [Harmanpreet and Smriti] have told me about the fitness standards there.

What's the most memorable thing you did off the field in New Zealand?

I remember travelling to some place and we stopped by and went to see the Huka Falls. It was nice. On the last day of the tour, we went to an adventure park and the famous Waitomo Glowworm caves. I enjoyed doing luge [go-karting]. I love driving. My mom and dad allow me to drive the car, but not a bike.

