Crime was committed in 11 of 14 cases: Kanpur police on love jihad incidents

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was formed to probe into incidents of 'love jihad' in Kanpur, submitted its report to the Kanpur range inspector general and found that some crime or the other was committed in 11 of the 14 cases it investigated.

"Fourteen cases came in Kanpur city in which parents of girls alleged that people of other religions tricked their daughters into a relationship. A SIT was constituted. After probe, it was found that in 11 out of 14 cases there was some crime. Eleven people have been sent to jail. In three cases the girls were not minor, they said that they are in a relationship with boys of other religions of their own free will," Mohit Agarwal, IG, Kanpur Range said. "In three cases, boys attempted to deceive girls through their nicknames. Girls said they later found out that they belong to some other religion," he said.

Order on religious conversion scrapped

The Allahabad HC struck down its previous judgement in which it held religious conversion "just for the purpose of marriage" was unacceptable. The court said essentially it does not matter whether a conversion is valid or not. The right of two adults to live together cannot be encroached upon by the state or others. "To disregard the choice of a person who is of the age of majority would not only be antithetic to freedom of choice of a grown up person but would also be a threat to the concept of unity in diversity," court said.

