Criminal Justice 2: Justice delayed, not denied?

A positive response to the first season of Criminal Justice, headlined by Vikrant Massey, paved the way for the second edition with Kirti Kulhari in the lead. With several projects having gone on floors in the past few weeks, it is learnt that the unit of the Disney+Hotstar series too reported to the set last month and has managed to complete the principal photography. Sources say the patchwork for the crime thriller is currently underway.

While the first instalment was helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia, Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukherjee have picked up the directorial baton this time around. A source reveals, "We had initially kicked off the shoot in March, but had to call it off due to the pandemic. The latest stint was conducted across Vasai and Mira Road, with few portions filmed at Grant Road. The team will hopefully complete the dubbing and post-production in October so that the series can drop online by early November." Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as advocate Madhav Mishra who provides legal counsel to Kulhari's character who is accused of killing her abusive husband.

Disney+Hotstar remained unavailable for comment.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news