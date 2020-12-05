Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors: Shilpa Shukla joins the cast

Shilpa Shukla has been roped in to star opposite Pankaj Tripathi in the second season of Criminal Justice. The Chak De! India (2007) and BA Pass (2012) actor plays a powerful, mysterious character in the Indian adaptation of the BBC series of the same name. Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukherjee are said to be helming the new outing.

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors will see Pankaj Tripathi reprise his role of advocate Madhav Mishra as he sets out to tackle a new case, which brings in its wake a dark and twisted mystery. The show also sees the return of Anupriya Goenka as lawyer Nikhat Hussain.

Talking about her role, Shilpa said: "The character is called Ishani Nath. Preparation started when we all sat for a couple of script readings. Talking to the directors, actors, the dialogues, the subtext. The people on set, everything inspired us to get into the role".

The first chapter of the Indian adaptation of "Criminal Justice" also featured Vikrant Massey and it captured his character Aditya Sharma's journey after one incident completely turns around his life.

The Hotstar Specials show will be out soon.

