CRPF jawan killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

national

The blast took place around 6 am near a camp of 195th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Pushpal in Bastar when one of its patrol teams was on its way back, they said

Representational image

Raipur: A CRPF jawan was killed on Wednesday in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by the Naxals, officials stated. The blast took place at Pushpal in Bastar around 6 am near a camp of 195th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) when one of its patrol teams was on its way back, they added. A constable-rank jawan was trapped in the blast and lost his life, the officials said.

In another incident, a blast that occurred at Adigam Devsar area of Kulgam district left two people, a police release said. "A blast occurred today in village Adigam in which two individuals sustained injuries. They have been evacuated to hospital and are undergoing treatment," the release read. Jammu and Kashmir Police have filed a case and started investigation in the case.

With inputs from PTI

