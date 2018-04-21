CRPF trooper killed in Chhattisgarh Maoist attack

The gunfight took place on Friday night. The slain CRPF trooper has been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Anil Kumar Maurya, who hailed from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh

Raipur: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper has been killed during a gun battle between the security forces and Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, an official said on Saturday.

The gunfight took place on Friday night. The slain CRPF trooper has been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Anil Kumar Maurya, who hailed from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

"The Maoists suddenly opened fire on a CRPF patrol party in Kistaram area. The exchange of fire continued for around half-an-hour," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Bastar Range Sundar Raj P said.

Patrolling has been intensified in the area following the attack, the police officer said.

