'Crushing democratic rights in Jammu and Kashmir anti-national'

national

"It is the duty of every one of us to raise our voices against it, we will not stop doing so," she added

Priyanka Gandhi. File pic/AFP

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at those accusing the opposition of "politicising" the Jammu & Kashmir issue, saying there is nothing more "political" and "anti-national" than the alleged "shutting down" of democratic rights in Kashmir.

She also asserted that the Congress will not stop raising its voice against it. Her remarks come a day after a delegation of opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, which wanted to visit Kashmir Valley to take stock of the situation there after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, was not allowed to leave Srinagar airport by the state administration and had to return to Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka tagged a video in which a woman is seen telling Rahul, on the flight from Srinagar, problems being faced by her family and loved ones. "How long is this going to continue? This is one out of millions of people who are being silenced and crushed in the name of 'Nationalism'," Priyanka tweeted.

"For those who accuse the opposition of 'politicising' this issue: There is nothing more 'political' and 'anti national' than the shutting down of all democratic rights that is taking place in Kashmir," she added. "It is the duty of every one of us to raise our voices against it, we will not stop doing so," she added.

'Media management'

Priyanka also slammed the Centre over alleged economic slowdown, saying that in the name of finding a solution to the issue, it was only "indulging in media management". "What is needed is that the government should make the situation absolutely clear. It should find a solution to prevent job losses. It should assure companies-investors and encourage new investments and jobs. The government should take meaningful steps," she said.

No shortage of medicines: J&K guv

Most of the chemist shops remained open in the Kashmir Valley on Sunday as Governor Satya Pal Malik denied any shortage of medicines and essential commodities in J&K and enough stocks were available for people to buy. Communication curbs helped save many lives in the state, added Malik, who was in Delhi to pay his last respects to Arun Jaitley.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates