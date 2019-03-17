CST bridge collapse: Cops to build 15-member team for case against MCGM officials

national

Workers dismantling the collapsed Fob Bridge at CST, in Mumbai on Friday, March 15, 2019. Pic/PTI

In the aftermath of the Mumbai CST bridge collapse, senior police officials said they are gathering documents that will help them build a strong case against the MCGM officials and private contractors responsible for the tragedy.

"While we have applied IPC sections in the FIR, they are bailable. So, even if we make direct arrests at this stage, chances are they will get off the hook easily," said an official, adding, "We could either follow what the BMC is stating in their report and arrest the people mentioned. The second option is to independently collect as many documents and evidence possible and invoke section 304 part two - culpable homicide not amounting to murder - in the FIR."

As of now, the official said they have made a 15-member team, comprising officials from MRA Marg and Azad Maidan police stations. "We will add more manpower as and when we acquire more documents," said another officer. Commissioner Sanjay Barve is monitoring the investigation and had called for a meeting with the investigators on Saturday.

