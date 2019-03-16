CST bridge collapse: I felt the bridge wobble before it crashed, says survivor

national

While walking through the bridge, Rajesh Das and his son suddenly felt CSMT footover bridge wobble, and they crashed to the road below along with the debris

Rajesh Das

A day after the collapse, as many as 18 patients are still admitted at the government-run St George Hospital and GT Hospital. The post-mortem reports of the deceased showed trauma injuries as cause of death.

Rajesh Das, 34, has sustained injuries to his head and legs. On Thursday, he was on his way to his hometown Kolkata for the surgery of his son. He was accompanied by two of his colleagues — Mohan Mitta and Abhijeet Manna. While walking through the bridge, they suddenly felt it wobble, and they crashed to the road below along with the debris.

Also Read: Nurses warn of another shaky bridge, this one inside CSMT premises

Das said, "I felt the bridge wobble and within seconds I had blacked out. The first thing that came to mind when I regained consciousness was my son who is admitted in hospital." Mitta and Manna who also sustained injuries in the accident underwent surgery at St George hospital on Friday.

Jinal Fofalia whose health is critical is undergoing treatment at the same hospital. She was returning home to Dombivli when the accident happened. She has sustained injuries to her head.

Also Read: CST bridge collapse: People shot videos instead of helping us, says survivor

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates