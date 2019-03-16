CST bridge collapse: People shot videos instead of helping us, says survivor

Updated: Mar 16, 2019, 07:40 IST | Rupsa Chakraborty

When the CSMT foot-overbridge collapsed under his feet, he pushed his father to the side, saving his life. But, sadly, Siraj Khan, lived to watch his son die before his eyes

Zahid Siraj Khan

Zahid Siraj Khan, 32, was known as a shy boy who loved his family the most. On Thursday, when the foot-overbridge collapsed under his feet, he pushed his father to the side, saving his life.

But, sadly, Siraj Khan, 62, had to watch his son die before his eyes. He kept begging passers-by for help for around 30 minutes, but claims they were all busy taking videos and photographs of the scene. Thieves, too, had a field day, stealing mobile phones. A helpless Siraj kept weeping until a taxi driver took them to a hospital where Zahid was declared dead. Zahid's brother Shoeb said, "People have time to take videos but couldn't spare the time to save a dying man."

Siraj Khan, Zahid's father, who was with him at CSMT. Pic/Sameer Markande
At Zahid's building, Maitri Apartment at Ghatkopar, residents were still in shock over his death. His weeping father told mid-day, "What would I do with the compensation? Will it return my son to me?" Mashul Khan, a neighbour said, "He was loved by all the residents of the society."

Mumbai CST station footover bridge collapse: Death toll rises

