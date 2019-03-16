Mumbai police launch high-level probe into CSMT bridge collapse

national

Rescue worker clear away debris of a collapsed foot overbridge in south Mumbai, Thursday, March 14, 2019. The bridge connected the bustling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station with the Azad Maidan Police Station. Pic/PTI

The Mumbai police have initiated a high-level enquiry into the collapse of the CSMT FOB on Thursday evening that killed six and left nearly three dozen commuters injured.

The complainant, Sanjay Mohan Kamble, senior inspector of MRA Marg police station, registered a complaint against the Railways and civic officials under various sections of IPC at Azad Maidan police station late Thursday night. Sources told mid-day that Zonal DCP Abhishek Trimukhe has been asked to conduct a thorough probe into the matter.

"The civic body had audited all the bridges, subways and skywalks in the city. In its structural audit report submitted almost six months ago, the civic officials deemed this FOB as fit to use. The forensic report will help us find the truth about which officials and agencies involved in its audit were negligent," a senior officer said.

Iron rod and samples of rubble have been sent to the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory (DFSL) in Kalina to ascertain the 'remaining lives and quality of construction material used in FOB'. The cops have also collected 'bloodstained debris' from the mishap site and sent it to DFSL for analysis. "Its report will play a key role during the trial in the case in court because most of the time the defence lawyers claim that the injured person was never present at the site when the mishap took place," the officer added.

Meanwhile, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Deven Bharti said, "We have sought relevant documents related to the FOB from BMC and Railways. All the civic officials concerned and agencies involved in making the structural audit report will be called to the police station and their statements recorded."

Additional sections of the IPC may be added to the FIR if the probe team finds 'wilful negligence' of civic officials. "During primary investigation we have found that it was the core responsibility of civic officials to maintain the FOB. If negligence is found on their part, the name of the Railways will be removed from the FIR," said Bharti. The probe squad of handpicked officers from MRA Marg and Azad Maidan police stations have recorded the statements of all the injured commuters admitted to St George Hospital and GT Hospital.

