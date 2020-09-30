Curious Tim peeping into Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's storybook will make you go aww

Kareena Kapoor Khan sent birthday wishes for her 'beautiful doll' Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, from New Delhi where she is shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha. On Tuesday, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter turned three. Bebo posted a picture of Inaaya and cousin Taimur from a storybook session. Tim appears more interested in her book than his own. Kids will be kids.

Dressed in a baby frock, Inaaya looked as cute as a button. Taimur Ali Khan was seen wearing a cute baby t-shirt, paired with blue shorts in the picture. The brother-sister duo was busy reading fairytales during their story session.

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday our beautiful Innaya âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onSep 28, 2020 at 10:34pm PDT

Speaking about Kunal Kemmu, on Sunday, on the occasion of daughter's day, Kunal wished his little munchkin with a sweet post. Dressed in a pink t-shirt and striped shorts, Inaaya found solace in her father's arms. Isn't this a lovely frame-worthy picture?

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turned three on September 29, 2020. From Soha Ali Khan's BFFs to celebrity to other industry friends, the tiny tot received loads of wishes on her special day. Speaking of Soha Ali Khan, the actress married Kunal Kemmu in January 2015, and the It couple of Bollywood welcomes their adorable daughter in 2017.

