Current president Bombay Parsi Punchayet: 'I hope she wins, that'll be great'

Anahita and Yezdi Desai

Before campaigning for trustee's spot on BPP board begins, current president Yezdi Desai says he will be there to support his wife Anahita, the only candidate in the fray so far With campaigning for the July 1 Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP) election to fill the one empty spot on the board set to begin later this month, no one except current BPP president Yezdi Desai's wife Anahita has come in the poll fray so far.

"I hope she wins, that will be great," said Yezdi, adding, "Although the BPP itself will remain neutral, current trustees can support candidates. I'll be there to support my wife; there is no such prohibition preventing me from doing so." The deadline for filing candidacy for the position of a trustee on the board is May 22.

As for the campaigning process, it will begin with candidates visiting various Parsi baugs and colonies. Explaining the process, Yezdi said, "The campaigning process usually starts with a profile-type interview of candidates in community newspapers. By the middle of May, candidates go around from colony to colony for meetings with residents. They try to visit 12 at least twice a week, and answer questions from community members which examine their past record."

Desai also stated candidates can spend up to Rs 3 lakh on the campaigning process, which will go on till 48 hours before election time. He also pointed out that this was more of a 'moral code of conduct' as there was no 'judicial provision for the same.'

