Custom officials seize Amphetamine tablets worth over Rs 10 crore in Manipur

The tablets were packed in 10 packets of 10,000 pills each. The accused has been booked under various provision of the NDPS act

The team of Custom officials seized the tablets from Imphal in Manipur. Pic/Twitter ANI

On Saturday, Custom officials in Manipur seized one lakh Amphetamine tablets which is said to be worth Rs 10 crores in the market. The Amphetamine tablets, which are also known as R7 drug, were seized by the anti-smuggling unit of the customs divisions. The team of Custom officials seized the tablets from Imphal in Manipur.

The team also arrested one accused, who was identified as Hefajuddin (23), a resident of Liolong Haireibi. According to the police sources, the tablets were packed in 10 packets of 10,000 pills each. The police have registered a case against the accused under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act 1985.

Further investigation to nab the other offenders of the case is going on.

In a similar incident, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 10,000 Yaba tablets along with Rs 1.96 lakh fake Indian currency notes (FICN) and arrested four drug traffickers in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. The three accused, identified as Ajnabi Ahamed, Bani Israil Seikh and Lakhan Ghosh were arrested from the Jangipur area. Apart from drugs and fake notes, the police also managed to seize three bikes were from them.

With inputs from ANI

