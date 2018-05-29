Mumbai Crime: Drugs worth Rs 1.62 crores seized at Palghar

Search resulted in the recovery of 1.62 Crore Tramadol tablets in cartons and 2.6 tonnes of Tramadol tablets were found in loose packages



Image of the drug packages

Based on specific intelligence that a pharmaceutical unit was manufacturing 'Tramadol' illicitly even after the drug being notified under NDPS Act, 1985 officers of MZU searched the unit in Palghar. A search resulted in the recovery of 1.62 Crore Tramadol tablets in cartons and 2.6 tonnes of Tramadol tablets were found in loose packages. Further 4.47 crores tablets of Tramadol were recovered from the godown. The total market value of the siezed drug is over Rs50 crores and three persons, including the owner of the factory, have been apprehended.



A drum of the loose pills

Tramadol is a painkiller extensively abused all over the world by addicts. India has recently brought the drug into the ambit of NDPS Act making its production and sale without prior registration and approval of the Narcotics Commissioner illegal.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates