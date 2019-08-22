Customs officials seize 800 kg Sea Cucumber from Rameswaram

national

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu): The Customs officials on Thursday morning seized around 800 kg of Sea Cucumber from a boat near Pamban South Seashore in Rameswaram.

Customs Superintendent Jayaraj said, "Customs officials today stopped a suspicious country boat with two persons on board. However, they immediately fled. The custom officials then searched the boat and seized 69 gunny bags with 800 kg of Sea Cucumber."

Custom officials from Ramanathapuram district Mandapam got suspicious when on their routine patrol, at Pamban South Seashore, they saw a boat. The customs department has also seized the boat as well.

In 2017, a 100 kg live sea cucumber, an endangered species, was rescued by a forest department official after it was found on the shore along Pamban north sea. The official enlisted the help of fishermen, went to the deep sea and let the sea cucumber out. Officials said it was not clear if anyone had netted the sea cucumber and had left it there on seeing the man or whether it was just washed ashore.

