Cuteness overloaded! Inaaya Naumi Kemmu does yoga with grandma

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's little daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu doing yoga on World Yoga Day is the cutest thing on the internet today

Kunal Kemmu shared this picture of Inaaya following her grandmother on Instagram account.

To mark the occasion of International Yoga Day, actor Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram account to share a post, which definitely has dominated the social media. The actor, who is a bike-lover and fitness enthusiast, shared a picture of his mother doing yoga asana and daughter dearest, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu following her grandmother.

Kunal Kemmu shared the picture on his Instagram account and wrote: "Learning yoga from her grand mother under the watchful guidance of her grand father [sic]"

Isn't the little one looking adorable? We are sure Inaaya is too young to understand the importance and benefits we derive from yoga but it is adorable how she follows her family.

A few days ago, on the occasion of Father's Day, momma Soha Ali Khan had shared a video of Kunal playing with Inaaya. She had written: "The wind beneath my wings."

On May 25, Kunal celebrated his 36th birthday and the birthday boy enjoyed his special day with family and friends. Among all the birthday gifts the Kalyug actor received, it was his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu singing the birthday song for 'papa' is the most treasured one. The video had surfaced online and won the heart with its cuteness.

Kunal took to his Instagram handle to share the beautiful video of Inaaya singing 'Happy Birthday Papa'. In the post, the little munchkin is singing the 'Happy Birthday' song while playing a mini piano. Kunal captioned it as, "The Best Best Bestest Birthday Gift Ever!!!"

