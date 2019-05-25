Inaaya Kemmu wishing 'papa' Kunal Kemmu happy birthday is adorable; watch video

bollywood

Kunal Kemmu who turned 36 today have received the 'best' and the most adorable gift from his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Inaaya Naumi Khemmu. Pic: Instagram/@khemster2

Kunal Kemmu turned 36 on Saturday, and the birthday boy enjoyed his special day with family and friends. Among all the birthday gifts the Kalyug actor received, it was his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu singing the birthday song for 'papa' is the most treasured one. The video has surfaced online, and is winning the internet with her cuteness.

Kunal took to his Instagram handle to share the beautiful video of Inaaya singing 'Happy Birthday Papa'. In the post, the little munchkin is singing the 'Happy Birthday' song while playing a mini piano. Kunal captioned it as, "The Best Best Bestest Birthday Gift Ever!!!" Take a look:

The heart-melting video was appreciated by several celebrities. While Kareena Kapoor put up a heart emoji in the comment section, actress Dia Mirza wrote, "Awwwww mera chotaaaaa pyaara babyyyy, Love you soooooo much Inaaya" [sic].

Kunal also shared some pictures from his birthday celebration. The actor was partying with his family and friends at Saif Ali Khan's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kunal Kapoor, and Zahan Prithviraj Kapoor attended the party. Sharing few snaps, Kunal wrote: "The Happy Bunch [sic]"

Soha Ali Khan too wrote an emotional post for her husband. "Happy birthday - May we continue to lean on each other, support each other and love each other for many many more [sic]"

Soha and Kunal tied the knot in 2012. The couple were blessed with a baby girl, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017

On the work front, Kemmu is currently filming for Mohit Suri's revenge drama, Malang, which also features Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. He will also be seen in the sequel to his 2013 film, Go Goa Gone.

Kunal was last seen in Abhishek Varman's 'Kalank' starring alongside Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt.

