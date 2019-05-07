See photo: Kunal Kemmu's 'biker baby' Inaaya Naumi is too cute to handle

bollywood

You will see this photo of Kunal Kemmu's baby girl Inaaya Naumi and you will melt. Consider yourself warned!

Kunal Kemmu with daughter Inaaya Naumi

Kunal Kemmu recently took to Instagram to share a picture of his sweet little girl Inaaya Naumi sitting on the tank of his bike. Words fall short to describe how cute the picture is! Looks like Inaaya is eager to grow up and ride her own bike, just like daddy dearest. The curiosity in her eyes as she sits atop the bike is so precious, and would you look at the pink helmet!

Kunal Kemmu captioned the picture with an inspiring message for baby Inaaya, "Soon we shall ride together and soon you shall have your own. Let no one tell you what you can or can't do. Make your own road and make your own journey. #bikerbaby"

Fans and followers of the Go Goa Gone actor were also very impressed with Inaaya Naumi's eagerness to ride the bike. While one follower commented "Such a lucky baby girl!", another couldn't handle the cuteness and wrote, "Super cuteeeeee".

Inaaya Naumi in her grey frock and pink helmet sure is a darling sight. And we hope that she grows up and learns how to ride bikes, too. She would surely give her dad competition when it comes to who rides bikes better!

On the work front, Kemmu is currently filming for Mohit Suri's revenge drama, Malang, which also features Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. He will also be seen in the sequel to his 2013 film, Go Goa Gone.

Also read: Kunal Kemmu: I keep feeling I constantly debut every two years

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates