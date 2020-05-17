Cuteness overloaded! Shilpa Shetty shares adorable picture of son Viaan and daughter Samisha

Amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood celebrities have taken up the responsibility to appeal to everyone to stay safe, take precautions, stop panicking and refrain from spreading rumours. The quarantine time has also given celebrities a chance to spend maximum time with their families. Some of them are busy pursuing their hobbies.

Shilpa Shetty too is spending time with her family. The actress regularly gives us insights of her quarantine time and the family time she has with her husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha. Recently, she shared a beautiful picture with her daughter and son on her Instagram handle. In the picture, Shilpa can be seen enjoying some light moments with her kids.

The photo, however, doesn't reveal baby Samisha's face, Viaan can be seen playing with his baby sister. Sharing the picture as Instagram stories, Shilpa wrote: "Happy 3 months, princess #Samisha (sic)."

Shilpa tied the knot with Raj Kundra, with whom she was co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals on 22 November 2009. Shilpa gave birth to a son, Viaan Raj Kundra, on 21 May 2012. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their daughter Samisha in February this year through surrogacy.

In a recent interview, the Dhadkan actress poured her heart out on her decision of opting for surrogacy. Speaking about it, she said, "After Viaan, I did want to have another child for the longest time. But I suffered from an autoimmune disease called APLA and that came into play every time I got pregnant. So I had a couple of miscarriages so it was a genuine issue." She continued, "I didn't want Viaan to grow up as a single child, because I'm also one of two and I know how important it is to have a sibling. Coming from that thought, I did explore other ideas as well but that didn't pan out well."

She spilled the beans on how she was all set to adopt a child and why things didn't work out. "I had put in my name and everything was underway. But then, the Christian missionary shut down because they had a tiff with Kara. I waited for nearly four years and then, I was so irritated and we decided to try the surrogacy route." And did you know the actress was waiting for a second child for the last five years? And given she was also set to make a comeback in films, it was a very tough journey ahead?

She stated, "We had been trying for a second child for five years. I had signed Nikamma and had committed my dates to Hungama when I got the news that in February, we were going to be parents again. We cleared our work schedules for the whole month."

