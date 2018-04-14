CWG 2018: Boxer Gaurav Solanki wins gold medal

Indian boxer Gaurav Solanki won the gold medal in the men's flyweight (52 kilogram) category at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday



India's Gaurav Solanki holds his gold medal during the medal ceremony for the men's 52kg boxing event during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Oxenford Studios venue on the Gold Coast. Pic/AFP

Solanki won a tough, fast paced, tactical battle by a split 4:1 verdict against the impressive Brendan Irvine of Northern Ireland in the final.

