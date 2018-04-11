CWG 2018: Champs Dipika Pallikal-Joshna Chinappa begin doubles with a bang

In the first match of the day, the 2014 winners beat Pakistan's Fazia Zafar and Madina Zafar 10-11, 11-0, 11-1



Defending champions Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal shrugged off the opening game lapse to thrash Pakistan 2-1 in their Group stage match yesterday. In the first match of the day, the 2014 winners beat Pakistan's Fazia Zafar and Madina Zafar 10-11, 11-0, 11-1.

In group E of the mixed doubles draw, Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal cruised past the Guyanese pairing of Mary Fung-A-Fat and Jason-Ray Khalil 11-3, 11-3. The fifth seed Indian duo then outplayed arch-rivals Pakistan's Madina Zafar and Tayyab Aslam 11-2, 11-3. Meanwhile, in Group H the eighth seed pairing of Chinappa and Harinder Pal Sandhu hardly lost any sweat to outclass Cayman Islands' Caroline Laing and Jacob Kelly 11-3, 11-6 in merely 13 minutes.

