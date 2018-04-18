CWG 2018 medals will encourage us to perform better: Joshna Chinappa

Chinappa and Pallikal had to settle for a silver in the women's doubles competition



India squash stars Joshna Chinappa (left) and Dipika Pallikal with their CWG silver medals at Chennai airport on Monday. Pic/PTI

India's leading squash players, Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal, returned to a warm welcome here late last night after winning silver medals at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Chinappa and Pallikal had to settle for a silver in the women's doubles competition. Pallikal also won a historic silver in the mixed doubles with Saurav Ghosal. As defending champions, the thought of the past glory did come to the mind, said Chinappa, who had won a gold medal in the Glasgow Games in 2014 alongside Pallikal.

"Four years since, much has happened in squash. We were there on the podium then and the goal was not to miss that moment again. To that extent it was satisfactory finish," she said. "We are encouraged to work harder for next big challenge, the Asian Games in August," she added.

