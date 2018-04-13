CWG 2018: Pooja Dhanda takes silver in women's 57 kg wrestling category

Pooja Dhanda lost 5-7 to defending champion Odunayo Adekuoroye of Nigeria in the final



Pooja Dhanda

India's Pooja Dhanda finished with the silver medal in the women's 57 kilogram wrestling category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Friday.

Pooja lost 5-7 to defending champion Odunayo Adekuoroye of Nigeria in the final. In the women's 68kg class, Divya Kakran defeated Sherin Sultana of Bangladesh by fall to take a bronze medal.

