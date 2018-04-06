CWG 2018: Sanjita Chanu adds to weightlifting gold medal tally, breaks one record

The Indian lifted a total of 192kg (84kg+108kg) to claim the gold medal ahead of Paupa New Guinea's Loa Dika Toua, who finished with 182kg (80kg+102kg) to settle for the silver medal



Sanjita Chanu. Pic/ AFP

Weightlifter Sanjita Chanu claimed her second successive Commonwealth Games gold medal, in a higher 53kg category, smashing the Games record in snatch in the process here today. The Indian lifted a total of 192kg (84kg+108kg) to claim the gold medal ahead of Paupa New Guinea's Loa Dika Toua, who finished with 182kg (80kg+102kg) to settle for the silver medal.

Sanjita had won a 48kg category gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The record she broke today was also in the name of an Indian, Swarti Singh, who lifted 83kg in snatch at the Glasgow Games. The 24-year-old Sanjita had earlier claimed the gold in the Commonwealth Championships last year with a total effort of 195kg (85kg+110kg).

