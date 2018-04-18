CWG gold medallist Sushil Kumar's wife Savi and sons are his 'strength'

India wrestler Sushil Kumar, who clinched gold (74kg) at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia

India wrestler Sushil Kumar, who clinched gold at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, tweeted this picture with wife Savi and sons yesterday and captioned it, "My biggest strength @savisehrawat." Cute, na?

Sushil Kumar won gold in the men's 74 kilogram category in the men's wrestling competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Thursday.

Sushil Kumar overpowered Johannes Botha of South Africa by technical superiority in the final.

Sushil Kumar's name was surprisingly missing from the list of entry released by the tournament organisers on the official website, just five days before the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2018.

