Cyclone Fani: Registration dates for JEE Advanced exam extended till May 14

national

The same was communicated to the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha, Bishnupada Sethi by the HRD on Thursday

Representational picture

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha): Consequent upon the severe cyclone Fani affecting Bhubaneswar, Puri and some other coastal cities of Odisha, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) has extended the last date of registration for JEE (Advanced) 2019 Examination to May 14.

The same was communicated to the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha, Bishnupada Sethi by the HRD on Thursday.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had on Tuesday urged Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar to postpone JEE (Advanced) 2019 online registration by at least 10 days in the aftermath of cyclone Fani.

The Ministry had also expressed its desire to create an online registration facility at IIT Bhubaneswar for the benefit of the students, who do not have access to the internet due to the extreme cyclone.

"I am happy to mention that in honour of the same, the Institute has established a special help desk since yesterday (8th May) morning at the permanent campus of IIT Bhubaneswar to facilitate on-line registration of the qualified candidates" the letter by the HRD to SRC stated.

The Institute is arranging daily bus service from the city to IIT campus and back, from May 8 itself for the convenience of the students.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates