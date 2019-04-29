Cyclone Fani to intensify, PM asks officials to take preventive measures

national

Cyclone Fani, that has been gaining strength in the south-east Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours, the weather department said on Sunday

Representational image

The Cyclone Fani, which has been strengthening in South East Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by this noon. India Meteorology Department said it will further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning. It is moving in a north westwards direction at a speed of 21 kilometres per hour.

The cyclone was earlier laying centred at 910 kilometres south-east of Chennai and 1090 km from Machilipattinam. It is expected to continue to travel in North West direction till Wednesday and then recurve to proceed in the north-northeast direction.

"It is very likely to move northwestwards till May 1 evening and thereafter recurve north-north-eastwards gradually," the IMD said in a release on Monday.

Several places in Kerala will receive light to moderate rain today and on Tuesday and heavy rain in some areas.

Few coastal places in north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh are likely to have light to moderate showers for the next two days.

Parts of coastal Odisha are predicted to get moderate rainfall on Thursday and heavy rainfall the following day.

Sea conditions are likely to be very rough off the coast of Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen have thus been cautioned against venturing into the sea during the rough weather.

Expressing concern over the situation arising due to Cyclone Fani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had spoken to officials to take preventive measure and provide assistance.

Cyclone Fani, that has been gaining strength in the south-east Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours, the weather department said on Sunday.

It is likely to bring light to moderate rain across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh over the next two days.

Spoke to officials regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Fani. Asked them to take preventive measures and be prepared to provide all possible assistance. Also urged them to work closely with Governments of the affected states.

Praying for everyone's safety and wellbeing. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2019

"Spoke to officials regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Fani. Asked them to take preventive measures and be prepared to provide all possible assistance. Also urged them to work closely with Governments of the affected states. Praying for everyone's safety and wellbeing," Modi tweeted.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates