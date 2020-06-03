COVID-19: BMC issues guidelines for reopening Mumbai

As the city faces uncertainties amid Cyclone Nisarga and the chief minister urged everyone to close businesses for two days, the BMC issued guidelines for reopening the city with effect from Wednesday, June 3.

Private offices can reopen at 10 per cent strength from June 8. The guidelines are similar to the state's with more clarification on Containment Zones, where only essential activities will be allowed in a building even if one floor is sealed. The guidelines were released late on Tuesday. The guidelines will remain in operation till June 30. Individual physical exercise like cycling, jogging, running, walking shall be permitted in public open spaces including at beaches, playgrounds between 5 am and 7 pm. No group activity will be permitted. People are permitted to use only nearby open spaces and advised to avoid crowded open spaces.

Plumbers, electricians, pest-control companies and technicians will be allowed to operate. All government offices will function at 15 per cent strength. All markets, shops, except malls and market complexes are allowed to function from 9 am to 5 pm. Shops on both sides of the road are allowed to be open on alternate days and are to be closed on Sundays. Use of trial rooms, exchanges policy, return policy will not be permitted. Any suggestion regarding guidelines from traders association will be taken into consideration by assistant commissioner of wards. Rickshaw, taxi, cab, four-wheelers are allowed in the one-plus-two passengers system and two-wheelers can have only one rider.

Schools, colleges will remain closed. Resuming the Metro, trains, cinema halls, gymnasium, swimming pools, theatres, bars, auditoriums, social-political-religious congregations, places of worship, barbershops, salons, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants will be done in a phased manner.

