Cyclone Nisarga: IndiGo cancels 17 flights to and from Mumbai

IndiGo Airline on Tuesday cancelled 17 flights to and from Mumbai following the severe cyclonic storm in Maharashtra and will operate only three flights from Mumbai tomorrow.

#CycloneNisarga - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will be operating only 12 arrival flights on June 3. The flights will be operated by 4 airlines which include Air Asia India, Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet to 10 sectors: GVK Mumbai International Airport — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

"Due to severe cyclonic storm currently moving towards the country's western coasts, IndiGo has cancelled 17 flights to and from Mumbai. IndiGo will only operate three flights from Mumbai on June 3, 2020," IndiGo said in a statement. "The airline will operate three flights to Chandigarh, Ranchi and Patna from Mumbai on June 3, 2020" it further said. All the passengers of the affected domestic flights have been notified.

IndiGo has cancelled 17 flights to and from #Mumbai, to only operate three flights from Mumbai tomorrow due to cyclone #Nisarga.#NisargaCyclone #CycloneNisarg #CycloneNisargaUpdate https://t.co/AVpfzNyvDT — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 2, 2020

"At IndiGo, we are customer centric and have empowered our customers by offering PLAN B, sent to each individual, an option of re booking on alternate flight starting next day or to protect PNR as credit account," it said. Vistra also cancelled its flights scheduled to and from Mumbai on June 3 due to the warning of severe storm on the western coast.

"Following the warning of a severe storm that Cyclone Nisarga may cause on the western coast of India, Vistara has cancelled its flights scheduled to and from Mumbai on 3 June 2020. Affected customers are being informed of the cancellations and will be offered alternative flight options. Safety of our customers and staff is most important to us," Vistara spokesperson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) convened a meeting with its stakeholders to devise preventive measures to tackle potential adversities accompanied by the cyclone. CSMIA has undertaken various measures to safeguard the passengers and airlines at the airport.

Preventive checks at different airport functions have been carried out and the airport has ensured that DG sets are in place to provide the uninterrupted power supply. Water pumps have been positioned across the airport to clear water in case of waterlogging. Furthermore, food and beverage counters will be operational 24x7 at the airport for passengers. These counters will continue to operate the safety measures adopted against ongoing pandemic.

"A dedicated team has been placed on standby at the airport to assist in this wary situation. Some of the measures undertaken by the airport include efficient personnel management to account for the possibility that the relieving team might not be able to reach the airport to take over their shift. Logistical supports like vehicles, food and tea/coffee have been arranged," CSMIA said in a statement.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever