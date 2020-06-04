Cyclone Nisarga: Mumbai Police says 'Thank you' to their 'all-weather friend'

A screengrab of the video posted by the Mumbai Police on Twitter and Instagram

Apart from fight against the rising cases of Coronavirus in the city, Mumbai Police faced another challenge with Cyclone Nisarga on Wednesday. The storm that could have dampened the tireless efforts of the police, healthcare staffs and other essential services workers of containing the deadly virus, spared Mumbai from the potential destruction, but wrecked havoc in Raigad and Pune, claiming lives of four people in separate incidents.

Mumbai Police has been relentlessly working to keep people safe, be it in the last couple of months during the lockdown imposed in view of the Coronavirus outbreak or for taking precautionary measures amid the threat of the cyclone that loomed over the city for past two days. Therefore, to show their gratitude, the police department shared a video thanking Mumbaikars, appreciating them for following the rules and regulations amid such a turbulent time.

In the post they expressed their gratitude towards the Mumbaikars for being their ‘all-weather friend’ and said, “Together, we can overcome any adversity!’ with the hashtags, #AamhiDutyVarAahot, #TakingOnNisarga and #nisargaupdates.

The video shows visuals and pictures of the police personnels evacuating people living in low-lying areas and in coastal areas to safer and higher places. The one-minute-43-seconds video shows how people have been helping the police by abiding by the rules diligently.

Some teams of the Mumbai Police had made arrangements in BMC-run schools, where they had placed them and would let them return only after the threat of the cyclone subsides and conducting some health tests on them.

The video concludes with these words, “Thank you. You have made our being on duty worthy. Thank you Mumbai for weathering the storm together.” Posted on Instagram , the video has garnered closed to 39,000 views and 8,231 likes and on Twitter, it received more than 31,100 views with 2,100 likes and was retweeted 170 times.

People commenting on the post praised the police department’s efforts in keeping the city safe as the heavy rains lashed the rain due to the cyclone. A user said on Instagram, “I thank to all the police department to take care of us in such a way we will never forget ur scarifice and ur devotion towards ur duty thank u mumbai police hatsoff to ur work (sic).” Another user said on the photo-sharing app, “Thank you to you brave people who are putting your life at risk for us. Mumbai police is the best.”

Even the Twitterati reacted on the video with awe and gratitude towards the police department.

Big #ThankYou from every #mumbaikar for guarding us against the known (cyclone) and unknown (coronavurus) enemy. It is because of you guys we are safe in Mumbai. — Sharmaji ka Ladka (@kishansharma711) June 3, 2020

We thank and salute you for your services. We know u r stressed. We know u get good tough training while joining the force for such situations but our prayers are always with you. Jai Maharashtra : Jai Hind — Asad Shaikh (@AsadMadanpura) June 3, 2020

Though they are well trained, that they can challenge anything. It's not that easy to accept the challenge when in such situational crisis, cos, they too live a normal life like us. But, when time comes in front of them, they stand straight to accept the challenge! Hats off ! — Helen Robert D'souza (@uniqueblindorg) June 3, 2020

Thank You Mumbai Police, You are All-Season Friend. — Old Monk (@oldmonk66) June 3, 2020

Its you, which maintains harmony peace in society — Shridhar J Joshi (@shridharjj) June 3, 2020

Your team has made it happen. Kudos to all your efforts and more importantly commitment. Father worked for Mumbai Police & hence know the troubles you and your family goes through.. Shat Shat Naman.. @CPMumbaiPolice — Kshama Samant (@divinemess) June 3, 2020

