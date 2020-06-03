Cyclone Nisarga: Mumbai Police shares list of points to keep in mind

This picture has been used for representational purposes

With the cyclonic storm, Nisarga, expected to make landfall in Mumbai this afternoon, the city police has shared a list of precautions for their followers to be taken during a cyclone.

The Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share important measures to let their followers know about preparedness and safety precautions during a natural calamity without any chaos. They advised their followers to stay indoors, preserve one’s document in a waterproof container, ignore rumours, and store non-perishable food. The police department also advised keeping essential items such as torches, mobile phones, and power banks charged, in case of a power outage.

At the end of the list, the Mumbai Police also shared their toll-free number 100 and their Twitter handle in case of an emergency.

Cyclone Nisarga: Few points to keep in mind so that we can face this cyclone better #TakingOnNisarga pic.twitter.com/xzIGfyT62h — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 3, 2020

In the wake of the cyclone, the Mumbai Police also imposed Section 144 in the city till Thursday afternoon, banning citizens from visiting beaches, parks and promenades along the coastline.

