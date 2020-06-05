Search

Cyclone Nisarga: Twitterati post pictures of Mumbai sky turning bright orange after rains

Updated: Jun 05, 2020, 13:09 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Many Twitteratis shared pictures of the clouds clearing from the sky after heavy rains lashed Mumbai

Picture/Anand Mahindra-Twitter
Picture/Anand Mahindra-Twitter

Cyclone Nisarga left a trail of destruction after making landfall in Raigad on Wednesday. The cyclone caused Damage to houses and crops was reported in coastal areas of  Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra before the storm weakened on Thursday evening on its way to Madhya Pradesh. Mumbai was spared from the wrath of the storm with what could have been a double whammy for the city which is also a hot-spot for COVID-19 cases.

The city also experienced heavy rain on Thursday as an aftermath of the cyclone that led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas. The Colaba weather station of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 50 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz station registered 47 mm rainfall in Mumbai. But after the rain subsided,  people were blessed with the sight of the clouds clearing and the sun coming out that gave a bright orange hue to the sky that turned purple later in the evening. The moment was captured and shared by many Twitter users. Some users compared the sun emerging from the clouds as ‘molten gold’.

Among the users who shared the image were business magnates Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka, as they shared some of the most mesmerizing pictures of the bright orange skies of Mumbai. Mahindra shared two images that captured the beauty of the city skyline. In the caption of one of the images, the chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra group wrote, "God is obviously an artist, with a palette of many moods..." In the other image, he captioned, "The heavens too, seem to be heaving a sigh of relief.."

Goenka also shared an image of the skies clearing in the evening after a wet afternoon in which he said in the caption, "Nisarga Cyclone came floating into our life in Mumbai, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add a golden hue to my sunset sky."

 

Special mention: These Twitter users shared a video of the rain clouds clearing from the Mumbai skyline and the sun setting on a wet rainy day.

Here are some more mesmerizing pictures posted by Twitteratis that captured the beauty of nature with the sun shining like a ray of hope amid such dark times.

Some Twitter users also posted pictures of the sky turning purple from orange as the sun set.

What do you think about the pictures?

