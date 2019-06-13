Cyclone Vayu changes course, unlikely to make landfall in Gujarat, says IMD

national

IMD Additional Director General Devendra Pradhan said the cyclone will remain in the sea and move parallel to the Gujarat coast

Pic/K S Hosalikar Twitter

New Delhi/Ahmedabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that cyclone Vayu has changed its course and it is unlikely to hit the Gujarat coast. Secretary at the Ministry of Earth Sciences M Rajeevan said, "It (Cyclone Vayu) may not make landfall. It will only skirt the coast. It has made a small deviation. But, its effect will be there with strong winds and heavy rain."

Also Read: Cyclone Vayu turned 'very severe'; will remain strong even after landfall



IMD Additional Director General Devendra Pradhan said the cyclone will remain in the sea and move parallel to the Gujarat coast. "It has taken a slight westward movement. It will go parallel to the Gujarat coast," Pradhan said.

Gujarat: Six teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on alert in Porbandar; #visuals of an NDRF team (of 30 members) standby at Chowpatty beach. As per latest update of IMD, #CycloneVayu won't hit Gujarat, but will have effect on coastal districts pic.twitter.com/Ux1x3u1XNO — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019

"It is very likely to move north-northwestwards for some time and then northwestwards skirting the Saurashtra coast affecting Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar and Devbhoomi Dwarka with wind speed between 135 and 145 kmph, gusting to 160 kmph from June 13 afternoon," the Cyclone Warning Division said in its 8:30 am bulletin.

All these predictions r with ref to eye of cyclone. Extent of cyclone or diameter is well over 900 kms. So while eye may or may not hit Porbandar, the system will still hit with risk factors such as wind, storm surge & rainfall. All r very much threat factors. So no relaxation. pic.twitter.com/eE2t1sTvCS — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 13, 2019

IMD Mumbai on #CycloneVayu: Extent of cyclone is over 900 km. So while eye of cyclone may or may not hit Porbandar, system will still hit.Accompanying risk factors such as wind&storm surge and rainfall, all 3 stay very much threat factors. Hence please don't relax in preparedness https://t.co/qQIOMwwIiI — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019

Also Read: Cyclone Vayu: List of Dos and Don'ts to keep you safe

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates