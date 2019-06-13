Cyclone Vayu changes course, unlikely to make landfall in Gujarat, says IMD

IMD Additional Director General Devendra Pradhan said the cyclone will remain in the sea and move parallel to the Gujarat coast

New Delhi/Ahmedabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that cyclone Vayu has changed its course and it is unlikely to hit the Gujarat coast. Secretary at the Ministry of Earth Sciences M Rajeevan said, "It (Cyclone Vayu) may not make landfall. It will only skirt the coast. It has made a small deviation. But, its effect will be there with strong winds and heavy rain."

IMD Additional Director General Devendra Pradhan said the cyclone will remain in the sea and move parallel to the Gujarat coast. "It has taken a slight westward movement. It will go parallel to the Gujarat coast," Pradhan said.

"It is very likely to move north-northwestwards for some time and then northwestwards skirting the Saurashtra coast affecting Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar and Devbhoomi Dwarka with wind speed between 135 and 145 kmph, gusting to 160 kmph from June 13 afternoon," the Cyclone Warning Division said in its 8:30 am bulletin.

