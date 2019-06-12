Cyclone Vayu: List of Dos and Don'ts to keep you safe
Ahead of Cyclone Vayu making landfall in Gujarat and Konkan coast, the National Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory of Do's and Don'ts that will come handy for people during cyclone Vayu
Ahead of Cyclone Vayu making landfall on the Gujarat coast in the early hours of June 13, schools and colleges in the state's coastal districts have been declared shut for Thursday. The cyclone Vayu originated from a deep depression over the east-central and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea.
In order to tackle cyclone Vayu, the Gujarat state government and the Narendra Modi led government at the centre have taken all measures to keep the state safe and secure during these testing times. Teams of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) have already begun evacuating people from the coastal settlements in Gujarat along with parts of the Konkan coast.
While nearly 680 kilometres away from Gujarat, here in Mumbai, all preparations have taken place to deal with any emergencies arising of the cyclone Vayu's impact. The Indian Coast Guard has formed relief teams and kept them on notice at Daman, Dahanu Mumbai, Murud-Janjira, Ratnagiri, Goa, Karwar, Mangalore, Beypore, Vizhinjam and Kochi for immediate response.
On the other hand, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed a total number of 36 teams to conduct operations in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Vayu's impact on the land. On June 12, 2019, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDRF) took to social networking site Twitter and issued an advisory of Do's and Don'ts that citizens must follow.
The Do's and Don'ts post by NDRF on Twitter read: Cyclone Vayu to hit Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Diu and Veraval on 13th June early morning as a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speed around 150 kmph gusting up to 170 kmph.
Evacuation from Rupen Bunder, Dwarka, Gujarat
Cyclone Vayu which will make landfall on Gujarat coast on June 13 is likely to affect places such as Kutch, Morbi, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Devbhoomi-Dwarka, Porbandar, Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Gir-Somnath districts. According to the latest weather report, heavy rainfall is likely to take place at isolated places in districts of South Gujarat region, in Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli on 12 June, the IMD said.
According to the latest report, the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and the Border Security Force have been put on high alert. In the meantime, schools, colleges in the state have been directed to remain shut on June 12 and June 13 in these 10 districts as a precautionary measure.
