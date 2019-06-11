Cyclone Vayu likley to make landfall in Gujarat coast on June 13

national

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the cyclone is likely to make landfall near Veraval between 6 am and 7 am on Wednesday

Centred nearly 600 km south of the Saurashtra coast in Gujarat, Cyclone Vayu is likely to make landfall in the state on Thursday, even as teams of state and National Disaster Relief Force have been drafted in all the coastal districts, officials said on Tuesday.

Gujarat Chief Secretary J.N. Singh told reporters in Gandhinagar that going by information from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone was likely to make landfall near Veraval between 6 am and 7 am on Wednesday.

"It would be anywhere between Veraval and Mahuva (in Saurashtra region), but most probably it would be near Veraval in Gir-Somnath district," he added.

Cyclone Vayu, which was located around 690 km south of Veraval on Tuesday morning, could hit at a velocity of 110 km to 135 km per hour when it makes landfall, officials said. Several coastal districts in the Saurashtra region were likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains, heralding pre-monsoon showers, according to MeT officials.

Chief Secretary J.N. Singh said as of now there was no need for an immediate evacuation from coastal districts in a hurry but "if the cyclone somehow changes direction or intensifies in the next 24 hours, a decision would be taken accordingly." The chief secretary said NDRF teams had been deployed in the coastal Saurashtra region and Gir Somnath and they were coordinating with Army, Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

He said people were being made aware about the eventualities through public address systems, SMS and Whatsapp messages. "The state machinery is fully prepared and equipped to deal with the situation," said Singh. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has held taken review meetings with the officials twice on Tuesday.

Replying to questions, the chief secretary said the Odisha Government with Central help had done a commendable job during Cyclone Fani there and that he would consult them. "I will talk to Odisha CS (chief secretary) about his experience and what could be implemented in case the need arises here in Gujarat," he said.

On the other hand, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a cyclone may occur in the Arabian Sea between June 11 and 12. Watch the below video to know more.

