Daas Dev release pushed to 'clutter-free' April 27

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's Daas Dev will now release on April 27. Its producer is happy to have a "clutter-free" date. The film's release has been pushed several times. It was initially due to release in February, then March 23 and then April 20. Producer Sanjeev Kumar of Saptarishi Cinevision, said in a statement: "I trust my release partners, presenter and distributor. I believe they are doing a fabulous job backend. We have a clutter-free date now and every producer makes a film with this anticipation of a dream run, so have I."

Kumar added: "It really takes a lot of guts to take a hard stance which both Storm Pictures and Shirngar films have displayed". Daas Dev, a romantic political thriller stars Rahul Bhat, Richa Chadha and Aditi Rao Hydari. Had the film released on April 20, it would have clashed with films like Beyond The Clouds and Nanu Ki Jaanu.

