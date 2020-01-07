Dabangg 3 box office: Salman Khan starrer crosses Rs 200 crore mark worldwide

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, which released last week was expected to create havoc at the box office. However, the film's collections were affected due to the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. A lot of cinema halls across the country, especially in Mumbai and Delhi, were shut early due to the same.

While the nationwide collections have crossed 151 crores and is still counting, the movie has gotten the cash registers clicking as it crosses 200 crores, worldwide. Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Kicha Sudeep in the lead roles while it also marks the Bollywood debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar.

In a bid to increase collection, the makers have also trimmed the movie duration by almost nine minutes as the film was criticized for being too long with a duration of over two hours. The film reportedly has too many songs and was criticised majorly because it served as a hindrance in the narrative. According to bollywoodhungama.com, the producers decided to shorten the film from the second day of its release. Theatres were instructed to play the revised version with immediate effect.

