Dabangg 3: Prabhudheva speaks on what fans can expect from Salman Khan in this action potboiler

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Prabhudheva returns as a director in Bollywood with the Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3. He is of the opinion that the film portrays the superstar exactly in the way his fans want to see him.

"It is an all-out Salman Khan film. How you want to see Salman Khan, how I want to see him and how everybody wants to see him -- the film is just that. Chulbul is like Chulbul. If you change him, people will not like it. Also, this time it is bigger than (Dabangg) one and two," Prabhudheva told IANS.

Dabangg 3 recently courted controversy when certain sections raised an objection to the title song Hud hud Dabangg, over certain scenes in the number showing saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars.

"If I say anything about it, it will become a controversy. Whatever I comment now -- good or bad -- they will ask why you said this. Let it pass. Let the film release," said the director.

Rather, he would focus on talking about the creative aspect of his film. Elaborating on the fact that the franchise is mostly celebrated as an action series, the filmmaker said, "The film has a strong love story. It mainly talks about how Chulbul Pandey became Chulbul."

Prabhudheva, who has earlier directed Salman Khan in the 2009 action-thriller Wanted, also shared his experience of working with the superstar, and how he has evolved over the past 10 years.

"He understands more now because he is also involved in the screenplay and is also a producer of the film. He is like a technician in this film too, and not just its hero," said Prabhudheva, adding, "It is very easy to interact and work with Salman sir. He is the easiest person to work with. He has a different aura when he faces the camera."

On whether the superstar offers his inputs or follows the director's instructions, Prabhudheva replied, "In this film, he is also a technician na, he is involved with the story, screenplay everything. So, as a technician, yes. He cooperated with me a lot. He was interacting like a technician only, not as the hero of the film."

Padma Shri Prabhudheva is a legendary choreographer first and then an actor and a filmmaker. How much does the National Award-winning choreographer interfere with a film's choreography, when he is directing it? "I leave it to them (the choreographers). Sometimes I offer inputs keeping the character in mind if I feel that is necessary. Follow my inputs is entirely up to the choreographer," he replied.

Prabhudheva also revealed his observations on Salman Khan as a dancer, "I have worked with many actors as a choreographer. It is very important to understand the body language of the actor -- how much he or she can do. Accordingly, we choreograph for that actor. Each person has his own style. Nowadays, Salman sir is very interested in dancing. He has become better than before as a dancer. You will notice it when you watch the songs of the film. I am sure you will love his dance."

In Dabangg 3, Salman Khan co-stars with Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar. The third instalment of the successful franchise is slated to hit theatres on December 20.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates