Dabangg 3: Salman Khan shares a glimpse of the biggest climax of his career

With less than ten days for the release of Chulbul Pandey's Dabangg 3, the makers have released yet another video from the movie giving the fans a glimpse into the rivalry between Chulbul Pandey and Balli Singh.

The video shows the intensity of the rivalry between Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey and Kichcha Sudeep's Balli Singh. The video is a small teaser of just how big the action will be in Dabangg 3.

Take a look at a glimpse right here:

Dabangg 3 is the third film the Dabangg franchise and stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Kicha Sudeep in the lead roles. Dabangg 3 will mark the Bollywood debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar.

The film has been directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

